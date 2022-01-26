Experts share advice as tax season begins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tax season is underway and the Internal Revenue Service is facing a significant backlog from last year due to the pandemic.

The IRS said it’s also trying to catch up due to being forced to close offices from staffing shortages.

In Greenville, a Liberty Tax mascot was on the side of Memorial Boulevard twirling a sign to remind Eastern Carolina residents that tax season is upon us.

The act is a reminder that some people, including East Carolina University student Lilah El-Halabi, needed, especially with warnings from the IRS that this could be a particularly complicated year.

“I haven’t thought of tax season coming up soon and I honestly need to start thing about it,” El-Halabi said.

Tax season started on Monday. Many of us are still trying to get our W2 forms together.

However, Liberty Tax Manager Carol Haddock says there are other forms to be on the lookout for as well.

“If you have marketplace insurance, make sure you have that 10-95A because this year the IRS is rejecting returns without them,” Haddock said.

There’s one item that many accountants are putting an emphasis on: the child tax credit.

“The child tax credit is different than it’s normally been. Children under six years old are qualified for $3,600. Children six to 17 years old qualify for $3,000. The advanced child tax credit, you got half of that between July and December, and you’ll get the other half when you file your tax return,” Haddock said.

What if you’re divorced?

“If it’s a case where one year, one parent claims a child and the next year the other parent claims the child, then the IRS has exemptions so the other parent doesn’t have to pay it back. But there’s a lot of factors into that,” Haddock said.

Tax season ends April 18th, unless you file for an extension which will give you until Oct. 15th.

