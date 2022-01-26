Advertisement

ENC body shops struggle to get parts

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If the recent weather has left your vehicle with any dings, dents, or scratches, local experts say it’s important to get your car to the shop right away.

Staff at Quality Collision in Winterville say that body shops are experiencing supply chain challenges and big delays in getting parts for vehicles. If your vehicle has suffered damage, they recommend having a professional evaluate it as soon as possible so you can get parts ordered.

If your car is driveable, Quality Collision staff recommend holding onto your car until you order parts and they arrive because rental car coverage provided through insurance can sometimes run out before your car is ready.

“In the last year or so, we went from scheduling from two to three weeks out to three to four months out. So we’ve had a big delay in parts,” Kateland Pollard, Quality Collision Repair worker.

Pollard adds that some customers are choosing to use aftermarket and used parts in their repairs, but even those can sometimes be hard to find.

