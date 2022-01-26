Advertisement

Elizabeth City police investigating homicide

(WITN)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City are asking for your help finding a murder suspect.

Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on Walkers Avenue near Westway Drive.

That’s where they say they found the body of Tyrone Armstead, 33, of Edenton.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

