Community college mourns loss of president

WELDON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is mourning the loss of its president.

Halifax Community College says Dr. Michael Elam passed away on Tuesday.

Elam would have turned 66 years old on Friday and has been head of HCC for the past five years.

Prior to Halifax, Elman was president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College in Ahoskie.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.