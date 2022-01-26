Advertisement

Community college mourns loss of president

Halifax Community College says Dr. Michael Elam passed away on Tuesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WELDON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is mourning the loss of its president.

Halifax Community College says Dr. Michael Elam passed away on Tuesday.

Elam would have turned 66 years old on Friday and has been head of HCC for the past five years.

Prior to Halifax, Elman was president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College in Ahoskie.

