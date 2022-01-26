Advertisement

Attorney General sues company over scam phone calls

New FCC regulations may have led to a reduction in robocalls, which fell from 87.6 million in...
(Cronkite News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Josh Stein is seeking hundreds of billions of dollars in a lawsuit filed against a Texas company which claims it helped scammers place robocalls inundating phones.

According to The News & Observer of Raleigh, the lawsuit says Texas-based telecommunications business Articul8 helped facilitate scam calls across the country, including tens of millions of calls to North Carolinians, even though the company either knew or should’ve known that it was helping criminals try to defraud people.

Articul8 didn’t respond to the newspaper’s email request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Us-64 mobile home crash
Mobile home crash blocks traffic on US-64 near Zebulon
Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
The deputy was critically injured nearly three weeks ago when his cruiser hydroplaned.
Bertie County deputy critically injured in accident three weeks ago returns home

Latest News

Fire breaks out at Lenoir County store
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
Two men from out of state arrested with more than 11 pounds of meth
Two men from out of state arrested with more than 11 pounds of meth