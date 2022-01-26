Assistant state climatologist says recent winter weather pattern is rare

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Just when the roads are almost completely clear of last weekend’s snow, sleet, and freezing rain, WITN meteorologists predict possibly even more snow coming this Friday into Saturday.

Craven County resident Rob Skrotsy recalled his experience with the weather this past weekend: “It was cold. It was icy.”

If winter weather comes to Eastern North Carolina this weekend, it would mark the third weekend in a row of some form of icy, snowy conditions.

“You just have to be prepared because there’s nothing you can do about it. You can’t fix the weather,” Pamlico County resident Phillip Murray said.

Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis said this pattern reminds him of winter weather we got eight years ago.

“Some parts had some freezing rain, some parts got some snow, the Greenville area did pick up some pretty decent snowfall. In fact, 2014 was one of the last really snowy winters in this part of the state, so in some ways, 2022 is setting up the same way.”

However, Davis said that interestingly enough, December didn’t start out this way,

“We’re not locked into a warm pattern or a cool pattern. We have sort of gone back and forth,” Davis said.

Skrotsky hopes to get the wintery mix out of the way.

“I think we ought to get it all done in January and be done with it and then February can turn nice and warm,” Skrotsy says.

Davis said with time, odds are, the winter weather won’t stick around.

“If you’re a snow lover, don’t get used to this. That’s one take-home message because this is uncommon. This is something we may see every decade or so, but not something to expect every year,” Davis said.

