Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a 55-foot yacht came ashore early Tuesday morning on Ocracoke Island.

The Vivens Aqua ran aground near the south end of the island.

The National Park Service is consulting with the U.S. Coast Guard and working with the owner on how to remove the yacht from the beach.

