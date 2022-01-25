Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a 55-foot yacht came ashore early Tuesday morning on Ocracoke Island.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.

The Vivens Aqua ran aground near the south end of the island.

The National Park Service is consulting with the U.S. Coast Guard and working with the owner on how to remove the yacht from the beach.

