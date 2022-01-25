Advertisement

U.S. Marshals Service helps rescue children and mom missing from Fayetteville since 2016

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Marshals Service says it has safely rescued a child and mother who had been missing from Fayetteville since 2016.

The USMS says that on Feb. 26th, 2021, the agency in Raleigh was asked by the Fayetteville Police Department to help find a missing child and mother who were victims of previous physical abuse.

The USMS says investigators found that the missing child and mother were in Bunnlevel in Harnett County and possibly with Joe Smith.

The USMS says, along with other law enforcement, it found and rescued the missing child and a sibling that was not previously reported missing at a home on Lemon Lane in Bunnlevel Tuesday. The agency says 59-year-old Joe Smith was taken into custody.

Deputy U.S. Marshal with the Eastern District of North Carolina Bryan Konig says the mother was also rescued, but was taken into custody by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants. It is not yet clear whether she is still behind bars.

We’re told a search warrant of the home found four firearms.

“The culmination of years of following leads and tips resulted in the outcome that we had all hoped for today; the successful recovery of a child who had been missing since December 2016. The U.S. Marshals Service and our investigative partners will not quit, nor be deterred until these children are rescued,” Michael East, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina said.

