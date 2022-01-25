Advertisement

State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The state is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing a 5-year-old Wilson boy in August of 2020.

WRAL reports Darius Sessoms, 25, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Tuesday.

Sessoms was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon on Dec. 22nd, 2021.

Family members of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant said the boy was riding his bike outside his dad’s home on Archers Road in Wilson when he was shot in the head. Hinnant’s mother said his two sisters, ages 8 and 7, saw their brother get shot.

“I pray he gets the death penalty,” said Bonny Parker, Cannon Hinnant’s mom.

Cannon Hinnant’s dad, Austin Hinnant, said there was no “bad blood” between him and his neighbor. A neighbor said that the two men had dinner together the night before the shooting and that Sessoms was at his neighbor’s home earlier that day, but it is still unclear why Sessoms shot the boy.

Sessoms stood before Cannon Hinnant’s family for the first time since prosecutors said he shot and killed Cannon Hinnant. Parker says it was an emotional but necessary day.

“It’ll never bring my child back. But I want him to admit and stand up to what he done to my child. It was hard walking in there and having to face someone who took my baby,” Parker said.

Parker wore a t-shirt with her son’s face on it during the court appearance. Sessoms appeared to show no emotion as the state announced they were seeking the death penalty for him.

“That was the purpose of him being able to see Cannon’s face again. I’m hoping that him seeing Cannon’s face again, he lays down tonight and doesn’t sleep,” Parker said.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
Hospital room
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high

Latest News

The injured deputy was released Tuesday afternoon from Vidant Medical Center.
Bertie County deputy critically injured in accident three weeks ago returns home
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
Greenville ENC Alliance moving into a new home in April 2021.
‘It opens up what we are able to do,’ Greenville economic leader says of crypto facility