State park system reports record 22.8M visitors in 2021

The North Carolina Trails Program(trails.nc.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s state parks system saw a record number of visitors last year.

WRAL reports that the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources says 22.8 million visitors entered the system’s 41 parks, recreation areas and natural areas.

That’s a 15% increase from the 19.8 million visitors in 2020, when visits surged as more people sought outdoor activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jockey’s Ridge State Park was 2021′s most visited park with more than 1.8 million guests. The second most frequented park, Jordan Lake State Recreation Area, saw 84% growth from its nearly 877,000 visitors in 2020.

The 2021 numbers reflect even greater interest among the public to visit even after COVID-19 vaccines had become widely available.

