Advertisement

Saturn’s innermost moon could be a ‘stealth ocean world’

Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas...
Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.(NASA | NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.

NASA researchers have taken a closer look at the oscillation in its rotation and now think there may be an ocean buried under the moon’s icy surface.

It would be in good company with other moons containing underground oceans, including two of Saturn’s other 82 moons and one of Jupiter’s.

Even though Mimas’ ocean is encased in ice, scientists say it still might support life.

Because of the large 80-mile wide crater on its frozen surface, Mimas is best known for its resemblance to the Death Star in the “Star Wars” movies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
Hospital room
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high
Power for the entire town was out for about two hours.
Power restored in Winterville
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights
A 31-year-old man refuses to get vaccinated even though the hospital requires it for a heart...
Man who refuses COVID-19 vaccination denied heart transplant
Unvaccinated man taken off transplant list
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
Calif. city to vote on gun law proposing owners buy liability insurance