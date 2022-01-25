Pitt County school board approves policy to inform parents of novel sets read

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Board of Education held a special meeting Monday concerning certain books that some parents have claimed are inappropriate.

One book in question is titled All American Boys; some parents are upset their children are reading the book because it has profanities and themes they believe aren’t suited for middle schoolers to read.

Some of those themes include suicide, pedophilia, rape, and drug use.

Monday night, Pitt County school board members presented their criteria for how they choose their books in the library and the classroom.

Mason Paramore, an Ayden Middle School eighth grader, attended the meeting and expressed why he disapproved of the book being read in class.

“I know that things like that go on in the world,” Paramore said. “It’s not something I want to read about. I don’t want to read about a little girl getting raped and all the different things that are in those books.”

After a closed session meeting, the board had a vote to remove All American Boys, but a majority of members voted against it.

A few minutes later, the board approved a substitute motion that would strengthen procedures and policies to inform parents on novel sets being read in the classroom.

James Tripp, board chair, hopes the motion will prevent setbacks in the future.

“I hope parents do get involved and I hope that [they] understand that we did this so parents can have more of a part and know what their children are reading.”

Tripp says the policy is effective immediately and parents will be informed about books being read in the classroom via a letter home.

All American Boy is not available to students who attend Ayden Middle School, but it is still being used in other Pitt County schools.

