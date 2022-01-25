Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Annual snowfall in Greenville, NC

January is the snowiest month in Eastern NC on average
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In addition to living in the south, we live next to the Atlantic Ocean. These are two factors which make getting snow more difficult than other parts of the country. However, we get some snow. My question is how much on average per year. Make your selection and see how you did below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 25
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 25(WITN)

To give a little perspective, New York CIty averagaes 30 inches of snow per year. Jacksonville, Florida averages 0. We are somewhere in between. I know, that wasn’t any help, but all knowledge is a good thing. Good luck with your answer. See below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 25
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 25(WITN)

Four inches is the yearly average for Greenville, NC. We can go a year or 2 with very little, then get a decent storm. Rocky Mount averages 6 inces. Morehead CIty averages 1 inch. New Bern averages 2 inches. Virginia Beach gets 6 per year. Raleigh averages 5.

