North Carolina gets past Virginia Tech

Tar Heels 78, Hokies 68
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68.

Brady Manek added 15 points and eight rebounds, R.J. Davis scored 15 points and Leaky Black had 10 points.

Keve Aluma made a pair of free throws to draw Virginia Tech within 57-54 with 5:36 remaining in the second half but Manek had a dunk and a 3-pointer and Love made 3 of 4 free throws as the Tar Heels extended their lead to 11 points. Aluma led Virginia Tech with 19 points.

