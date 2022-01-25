Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Investigation
Livestream
Back to School
Search
News
Back to School
Court
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Elections
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Livestream
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Radar
Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Weather App
Why First Alert?
Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
High School
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Military Greetings
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Class of 2021
Community Calendar
Recipes
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
TV Listings
Latest Newscasts
Carolina Camera: Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Advertisement
NCEL 01-24-2022
NCEL 01-24-2022
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST
|
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Links
View all the recent drawings
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
Power restored in Winterville
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Latest News
West Carteret, East Carteret earn hard fought home wins
NCEL 01-24-21
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation
Greenville City Council votes to allow crypto facility with amendments