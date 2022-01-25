Advertisement

NCEL 01-24-2022

NCEL 01-24-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
Power for the entire town was out for about two hours.
Power restored in Winterville
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
Hospital room
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

West Carteret, East Carteret earn hard fought home wins
NCEL 01-24-21
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation
Protesters gathering to oppose the crypto facility that the city council approved.
Greenville City Council votes to allow crypto facility with amendments