Advertisement

Mobile home crash blocks traffic on US-64 near Zebulon

Us-64 mobile home crash
Us-64 mobile home crash(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A mobile home that crashed was blocking traffic on U.S. Route 64 before noon on Tuesday.

WRAL reports the crash occurred near Exit 432 for Lizard Lick Road around 11:30 a.m.

At least one eastbound lane was blocked, and major delays were reported in the area. WRAL’s aerial footage showed cars backed up for miles.

Crews worked to get the home off of the roadway and a truck was seen upside down in the median with major damage.

Debris and wooden splinters from the home covered the side of the road.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
Hospital room
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high
Power for the entire town was out for about two hours.
Power restored in Winterville
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

Greenville ENC Alliance moving into a new home in April 2021.
‘It opens up what we are able to do,’ Greenville economic leader says of crypto facility
The North Carolina Trails Program
State park system reports record 22.8M visitors in 2021
Hospital worker prepares to enter room of a COVID-19 patient
COVID-19: Hospitalizations soar past 5,000 mark in North Carolina
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.
Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island