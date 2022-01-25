Mobile home crash blocks traffic on US-64 near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A mobile home that crashed was blocking traffic on U.S. Route 64 before noon on Tuesday.

WRAL reports the crash occurred near Exit 432 for Lizard Lick Road around 11:30 a.m.

At least one eastbound lane was blocked, and major delays were reported in the area. WRAL’s aerial footage showed cars backed up for miles.

Crews worked to get the home off of the roadway and a truck was seen upside down in the median with major damage.

Debris and wooden splinters from the home covered the side of the road.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.