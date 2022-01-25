Magnolia Arts Center back on stage for first time since pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Magnolia Arts Center is opening the curtains for the first time since the pandemic began.

In August, the company had an unexpected intermission on rehearsals due to the pandemic. Cast member Stephanie Kruchesky says it was a difficult time for the company, as they function solely off of profits from shows.

The cast and crew is returning to the stage Thursday, January 27- Saturday, January 29 to debut Arsenic & Old Lace. There will be performances Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The play is a comedy which evolves around the Brewster family (descendants of the Mayflower) who reside in the traditional family home in Brooklyn, New York. The play focuses on the efforts of Mortimer Brewster (the nephew) to keep his homicidal aunts and brother Teddy (who thinks he is President Roosevelt) out of jail and eventually settled into Happydale Sanatorium.

The show will take place at the Magnolia Arts Center at 1703 East 14 Street. For more information, click here.

