Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild today; Much colder Wednesday

Enjoy Tuesday afternoon because Wednesday will have wind chills in the 30s.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We have one mild afternoon ahead of the next cold front tonight. A few clouds will be in our skies, especially along the coast. Tuesday’s highs will climb to the mid to upper 50s, making for a beautiful day despite some extra clouds. Rain should remain south of our area.

A strong yet dry cold front will move in Tuesday night. Cold air will sit over the western part of our state as another coastal low forms Friday. This next storm will bring primarily rain to eastern North Carolina late Friday into Friday night. As the cold air creeps eastward, we could be see the rain change over to and end as snow as the moisture exits Saturday. Model trends are not showing a significant wintry threat here at this time, but this storm will warrant close watching. Keep your eyes on the Friday night-early Saturday timeframe as we track the evolution of this next system.

Tuesday

Party to mostly cloudy and seasonable. High of 57. Wind: SW 4-8.

Tonight

Partly cloudy and turning colder. Low of 31. Wind: N 4-8.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High of 40. Wind: N 10-15.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 42. Wind NE 5-10

