‘It opens up what we are able to do,’ Greenville economic leader says of crypto facility

Greenville ENC Alliance moving into a new home in April 2021.
Greenville ENC Alliance moving into a new home in April 2021.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina economic development leader sees benefits in a crypto facility coming to the area.

The Greenville City Council voted Monday night to allow a crypto facility from Compute North to establish itself in the city.

The council voted 4-2 in favor of an ordinance to permit Compute North’s modular data processing facility and data processing center as two separate uses in the city.

While no exact location for the site has been determined, Uconda Dunn with the Greenville ENC Alliance says the company is considering several locations around Greenville that are already zoned as industrial.

Dunn says a groundbreaking could occur as soon as this spring, with parts of the operation up and running by the end of the year. She says bringing the crypto facility to Greenville could lead to additional tech growth in the area.

“It gives us an opportunity to increase the conversations with tech companies, with data processing facilities, with AWS companies and artificial intelligence,” Dunn says.

Compute North expects an initial investment of roughly $55 million in the project and expects to create 15 full-time jobs.

