Advertisement

Healthy Habits: January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and a time to focus on ways to be proactive about women’s health.

Each year more than 350 women in North Carolina are diagnosed with cervical cancer and over 100 die from the condition, with a majority of deaths occurring in women over the age of 45.

Gail Zeisler, Family Nurse Practitioner and Gynecology Oncology at Vidant Cancer Care, says there are ways to reduce the risks, including stopping smoking. She says women who smoke are about twice as likely as non-smokers to get cervical cancer. Doctors say tobacco by-products have been found in the cervical mucus of women who smoke.

Zeisler says several factors relating to your sexual history can increase your risk of cervical cancer. The risk is most likely affected by increasing your chances of exposure to HPV.

Doctors say one of the most important things you can do to prevent cervical cancer is to get the HPV vaccine if you are eligible and to be tested regularly according to American Cancer Society (ACS) guidelines.

The result of the HPV test, along with your past test results, determines your risk of developing cervical cancer. If the test is positive, it could mean more follow-up visits, more tests to look for a pre-cancer or cancer and sometimes a procedure to treat any pre-cancers that might be found.

If you are at risk and meet the requirements for a cervical cancer screening, talk to your provider. For more information, or if you do not have a Primary Care Provider, please contact our Prevention Clinic at Vidant Cancer Care (252) 816-RISK (7475).

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
Power for the entire town was out for about two hours.
Power restored in Winterville
Hospital room
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Magnolia Arts Center back on stage for first time since pandemic
West Carteret, East Carteret earn hard fought home wins
NCEL 01-24-21
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation