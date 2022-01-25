Healthy Habits: January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and a time to focus on ways to be proactive about women’s health.

Each year more than 350 women in North Carolina are diagnosed with cervical cancer and over 100 die from the condition, with a majority of deaths occurring in women over the age of 45.

Gail Zeisler, Family Nurse Practitioner and Gynecology Oncology at Vidant Cancer Care, says there are ways to reduce the risks, including stopping smoking. She says women who smoke are about twice as likely as non-smokers to get cervical cancer. Doctors say tobacco by-products have been found in the cervical mucus of women who smoke.

Zeisler says several factors relating to your sexual history can increase your risk of cervical cancer. The risk is most likely affected by increasing your chances of exposure to HPV.

Doctors say one of the most important things you can do to prevent cervical cancer is to get the HPV vaccine if you are eligible and to be tested regularly according to American Cancer Society (ACS) guidelines.

The result of the HPV test, along with your past test results, determines your risk of developing cervical cancer. If the test is positive, it could mean more follow-up visits, more tests to look for a pre-cancer or cancer and sometimes a procedure to treat any pre-cancers that might be found.

If you are at risk and meet the requirements for a cervical cancer screening, talk to your provider. For more information, or if you do not have a Primary Care Provider, please contact our Prevention Clinic at Vidant Cancer Care (252) 816-RISK (7475).

