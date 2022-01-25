Greenville City Council votes to allow crypto facility with amendments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted Monday night to allow a crypto facility from Compute North to establish itself in the city.

The council voted in favor by a vote of 4-2 of an ordinance to permit Compute North’s modular data processing facility and data processing center as two separate uses in the city.

However, the council voted with certain amendments, including that the site shall not be located within 2,500 feet of an existing or approved school, the site shall not be located within a 2,500-foot radius of an existing conforming single-family dwelling in any district, and that the site shall be located on no less than 35 acres.

Furthermore, the amendment says that there must be a buffer zone next to the crypto facility.

Following the vote, Jeff Jackson, Vice President of Site Development at Compute North said, “Following our community engagement activities over the last five months, we are excited to move forward in our plans to build a new data center facility in an area of Greenville that is zoned industrial and well-suited for our operations.

“Integrity is a core value at Compute North and our commitment to be a good neighbor and valued member of the business community is authentic and unwavering and in alignment with community feedback.”

Compute North said it expects an initial upfront development investment of roughly $55 million for this project. This estimate doesn’t include additional local spending for ongoing operational expenses and local employee salaries. In addition, they say the project is expected to create numerous construction jobs as well as 15 full-time jobs with an estimated annual salary that is 20% higher than the average Pitt County wage. The total economic output, in addition to the initial project investment, is estimated at $9.83 million.

Dave Perrill, CEO and Co-Founder at Compute North says, “We look forward to continuing to work with our local partners in the Greenville area. We fully believe in our ability to make a positive impact in the community, by bringing a large initial capital investment, fulltime, technical positions as well as, investing in local programs and education.”

The location of the crypto facility has not yet been determined.

