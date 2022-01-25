Advertisement

Former state health secretary Dr. Cohen taking CEO position with health care company

Dr. Mandy Cohen
Dr. Mandy Cohen(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, M.D. (WITN) - The former North Carolina health secretary that guided the state during most of the ongoing pandemic is taking a CEO position with a health care company.

Aledade announced in a press release Tuesday that Dr. Mandy Cohen will be the CEO of Aledade Care Solutions, the company’s new health services unit.

The company said that Cohen will “guide targeted wraparound care solutions for Aledade’s nationwide network of primary care practices in Accountable Care Organizations.”

Cohen became a recognizable face during the pandemic with her regular updates alongside Governor Roy Cooper promoting the 3 W’s and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

“In North Carolina, Aledade partner practices care for more than 385,000 North Carolinians – across 241 practices and more than 540 locations. In 2020, Aledade practices and health centers in the North Carolina ACO earned more than $25 million in shared savings, reducing emergency department visits for patients across the state,” according to the company.

Aledade, which is based out of Bethesda, Maryland, was founded in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
Power for the entire town was out for about two hours.
Power restored in Winterville
Hospital room
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Testing sites could shutdown due to bad weather.
Severe storms could close COVID-19 testing sites
Schools move to remote learning
Staffing shortages push schools to remote learning
The American Red Cross says we're facing a national blood crisis.
Organizations address blood donation concerns amid Omicron surge
Record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations
Doctors brave record surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations