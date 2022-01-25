Former state health secretary Dr. Cohen taking CEO position with health care company

BETHESDA, M.D. (WITN) - The former North Carolina health secretary that guided the state during most of the ongoing pandemic is taking a CEO position with a health care company.

Aledade announced in a press release Tuesday that Dr. Mandy Cohen will be the CEO of Aledade Care Solutions, the company’s new health services unit.

The company said that Cohen will “guide targeted wraparound care solutions for Aledade’s nationwide network of primary care practices in Accountable Care Organizations.”

Cohen became a recognizable face during the pandemic with her regular updates alongside Governor Roy Cooper promoting the 3 W’s and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

“In North Carolina, Aledade partner practices care for more than 385,000 North Carolinians – across 241 practices and more than 540 locations. In 2020, Aledade practices and health centers in the North Carolina ACO earned more than $25 million in shared savings, reducing emergency department visits for patients across the state,” according to the company.

Aledade, which is based out of Bethesda, Maryland, was founded in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.