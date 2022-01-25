Advertisement

Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was caught on video.

The body camera of a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was recording when he helped save a toddler who had stopped breathing.

The sergeant was on patrol Jan. 19 when a man holding the toddler stopped him.

The sergeant took the little girl in his arms, called for an ambulance and cleared her airway.

The girl was breathing again moments later.

She was taken to the hospital and “was treated by medical staff and listed in stable condition,” according to the LAPD.

