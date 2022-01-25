COVID-19: Hospitalizations soar past 5,000 mark in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time ever there are more than 5,000 people in the hospital in North Carolina with COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday that hospitalizations now have reached 5,055. That’s 150 more people than the day before.

This is the eighth day in a row that the state has set a new record for the number of people in the hospital with the virus.

Before the omicron variant hit, there were just 1,739 hospitalizations on Christmas Day.

While the number of people in the hospital continues to jump, for the fourth day in a row the number of new cases in the state has dropped.

DHHS says there were 13,017 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest in three weeks.

The percentage of positive tests remains high, at 36.4%. Monday the state set a new record with a 36.7% positive case rate.

