Advertisement

Bertie County deputy critically injured in accident three weeks ago returns home

The injured deputy was released Tuesday afternoon from Vidant Medical Center.
The injured deputy was released Tuesday afternoon from Vidant Medical Center.(Netta Lipscomb)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy Colter Lipscomb returned home Tuesday after three weeks in the hospital recovering from critical injuries suffered when his vehicle hydroplaned in early January.

Lipscomb’s friend, Lauren Belch, captured footage of the moment Lipscomb was escorted by more than ten law enforcement vehicles from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville back to Windsor. Community members held balloons and one man held a sign that read “Windsor Loves You!”

Bertie County Deputy Colter Lipscomb returns home
Bertie County Deputy Colter Lipscomb returns home(Netta Lipscomb, Netta Lipscomb)

Netta Lipscomb, Colter Lipscomb’s mother, said Vidant police and Greenville police vehicles participated in the escort too. She also provided an update on her son’s status:

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
Hospital room
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high

Latest News

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
Greenville ENC Alliance moving into a new home in April 2021.
‘It opens up what we are able to do,’ Greenville economic leader says of crypto facility