Bertie County deputy critically injured in accident three weeks ago returns home

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy Colter Lipscomb returned home Tuesday after three weeks in the hospital recovering from critical injuries suffered when his vehicle hydroplaned in early January.

Lipscomb’s friend, Lauren Belch, captured footage of the moment Lipscomb was escorted by more than ten law enforcement vehicles from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville back to Windsor. Community members held balloons and one man held a sign that read “Windsor Loves You!”

Netta Lipscomb, Colter Lipscomb’s mother, said Vidant police and Greenville police vehicles participated in the escort too. She also provided an update on her son’s status:

“He will continue outpatient rehab for a few months while recovering at home. He is in a wheelchair for 3-4 or until his lower extremity fractures heal... he can’t bear weight on his pelvic area and leg for that amount of time. All other injuries are healing without complication.”

