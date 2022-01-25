Advertisement

Beaufort County deputies searching for missing Belhaven teen

Mary Pagliaro
Mary Pagliaro(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen out of Belhaven.

Beaufort County deputies say 15-year-old Mary Pagliaro went missing from 240 Duke St. in Belhaven. She was last seen walking, wearing a pink and white sweatshirt with grey sweatpants, and her long brown hair in a ponytail.

Pagliaro is described as five feet, six inches tall.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Pagliaro, they are asked to call the Belhaven Police Department at 252-943-2242, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111, or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
Dr. Mandy Cohen
Former state health secretary taking CEO position with health care company
The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways...
Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
Hospital room
State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high

Latest News

Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
The deputy was critically injured nearly three weeks ago when his cruiser hydroplaned.
Bertie County deputy critically injured in accident three weeks ago returns home
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy