Beaufort County deputies searching for missing Belhaven teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen out of Belhaven.

Beaufort County deputies say 15-year-old Mary Pagliaro went missing from 240 Duke St. in Belhaven. She was last seen walking, wearing a pink and white sweatshirt with grey sweatpants, and her long brown hair in a ponytail.

Pagliaro is described as five feet, six inches tall.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Pagliaro, they are asked to call the Belhaven Police Department at 252-943-2242, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111, or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

