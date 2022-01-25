Advertisement

$1 million grant to create new advising center at Beaufort County Community College

Beaufort County Community College
Beaufort County Community College(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A more than $1 million grant will help create a new advising center at Beaufort County Community College.

The Department of Education awarded the community college with a $1,237,500 Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development (RPED) program grant.

Through the grant, the college will restructure its current student advising process by developing a centralized advising center for all students enrolled in fewer than 16 credit hours. It will also serve students who have transferred into the college during their first semester.

The grant will fund four full-time positions and allow the college to purchase an early alert software called AVISO that helps advisors track students’ success and enables them to intervene if the student is at risk of failing classes.

The president of the college issued the following statement,

School officials say the center will further academic support to reduce student withdrawals and ensure success of students from all backgrounds.

There is no timeline for when the center will be finished.

