Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects

Bland | King | Parker
Bland | King | Parker
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Store surveillance cameras helped deputies identify three people wanted for stealing a camera surveillance system.

Beaufort County deputies say back on December 17th three people walked into the Radio Shack outside of Washington and left with a DVR camera system. This happened as the clerk was busy with another customer.

A Crime Stoppers tip led deputies to arrest 42-year-old Jeremiah Parker, of Washington, and 29-year-old Jackie King, Jr. with misdemeanor larceny.

Deputies say they’re still searching for 28-year-old Mercedes Bland, of Chocowinity.

If you know the whereabouts of Bland please call Crimes Stoppers at 252-974-6400 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

