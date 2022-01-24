Advertisement

State COVID-19 positive test rate hits record high

Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
Hospital room(AZ Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has hit another record high for its COVID-19 positive test rate.

Data from the state Department of Health and Human Services says 37.8% of total tests for COVID-19 were positive on Saturday, the most recent day the department has data for.

This shows the percentage of tests that are positive over the last month in North Carolina.
This shows the percentage of tests that are positive over the last month in North Carolina.(NCDHHS)

Here is how Eastern Carolina counties look for positive testing rate, with some below the state average, and some above:

NCDHHS percent positive by county
NCDHHS percent positive by county(NCDHHS.gov)

Hospitalizations also hit a record high in North Carolina, with DHHS data showing 4,896 people hospitalized with the virus Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say teen-involved fatal shooting was an isolated incident
Church services canceled in eastern NC
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and milder air melt away snow
NC-based soldiers face court martial related to death
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Man in hospital following Rocky Mount stabbing

Latest News

He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high
State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19