Some schools delaying classes Tuesday as ice remains a concern on back roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some Eastern Carolina roads remain ice-covered, two days after this past weekend’s snowstorm.

The Highway Patrol said for the most part, drivers heeded warnings and stayed off the highways until roads were clear.

Temperatures in the low 50s on Monday helped melt much of the remaining snow and ice, those slick spots do remain in shady areas on some back roads.

Several school systems are delaying the start of classes on Tuesday just to be safe in case of any lingering black ice in the morning. You can click on this link for an updated list of delays and closings.

“The roads are looking pretty good right now. There are some isolated areas in the northern areas of Eastern North Carolina that had some melt that came back onto the roadways last night and we had some black ice. The overhead passes are good for the most part but we do have some areas that could have some potential for black ice tonight.”

