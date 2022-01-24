Schools trade traditional snow day for remote learning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - When the weather keeps kids home, parents have been faced with the challenge of where to send them. Now, parents have another obstacle: making sure their children do their school work.

“I know I personally have had some work meetings today and my kids have had Zooms,” Kylene Dibble, Pitt County Parents for Public Schools executive director and mother of two said.

Dibble’s school system was one of several in Pitt County that chose virtual learning on Monday rather than close schools altogether.

Dibble said while every parent isn’t in the same situation, for her kids, Monday’s assignments have been helpful. “Because they actually have some structure in their day, and they have been able to manage it on their own,” she explained.

Beaufort County Schools also went virtual Monday.

“Do we think that teachers can get into the building safely? No, and so we have that virtual option so that’s what we went with.”

The decision rooted in safety allows kids to continue to learn on the computer as opposed to a typical no-school snow day.

“It’s no longer that, ‘Oh we need to make it up,’” Havelock High School Principal Stacie Friebel said. “We’re moving forward.”

Friebel said the Craven County school system works to help parents by pre-planning on their end.

“You need to have a plan. You need to make sure your students know where to access the materials.”

Schools are beginning to utilize pandemic lessons to deal with other situations too. “Through everything that we’re going through we do come out a little stronger or with an additional piece of information that helps us,” Friebel said.

