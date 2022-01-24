Advertisement

Rocky Mount police searching for armed robber

J & A Convenience Store armed robbery
J & A Convenience Store armed robbery(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an armed robber.

Police say on Monday at about 12:20 a.m., they responded to the J & A Convenience Store on North Church Street due to an armed robbery. Police say a man entered the store, brought out a gun, and demanded money from the register.

They say the suspect is described as a short black man with a slender build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black ski mask, blue work gloves, black jeans, and black sneakers. No one was injured and the man left the area before police got there.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.

