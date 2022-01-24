Advertisement

Robber attacks store clerk with crowbar outside Halifax

Deputies say happened early Monday morning on Highway 903 near I-95.
Deputies say happened early Monday morning on Highway 903 near I-95.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who attacked a store clerk with a crowbar during an armed robbery.

Deputies say at about 1:40 a.m. Monday, they responded to Oasis, a truck stop/convenience store, on Highway 903 near I95 outside of Halifax due to an armed robbery.

They say a man attacked the cashier several times with a crowbar, stole several cartons of cigarettes, and left the store. The man is described as being between five feet, ten inches and six feet, one inch tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asking to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

