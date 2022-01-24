Town of Winterville without power

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A power outage has been reported throughout all of Winterville.

Power has reportedly been out since about 7:30 a.m. In a statement, the town says they are currently working on the problem, but do not have an estimated time for restoration.

Town Manager Terri Parker told WITN they are still working to figure out what caused the power outage.

