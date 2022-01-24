Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: A few clouds increase tonight before a mild Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mild weather returns Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. A few clouds will be in our skies, especially along the coast. Overnight lows Monday night will dip to near freezing, which is not as cold as recent nights. Tuesday’s highs will climb to the mid and upper 50s, making for a beautiful day despite some extra clouds.

A strong yet dry cold front will move in Tuesday night. Cold air will sit over the western part of our state as another coastal low forms Friday. If some of that cold air creeps eastward, we could be seeing another chance at wintry weather next weekend, however models are trending more towards rain Friday into Friday night and then ending as some flakes early Saturday. Keep your eyes on next Friday-Saturday as we track the evolution of that system.

Tonight

A few clouds increase late. Low of 32. Wind: SW 2-5

Tuesday

Party cloudy and mild. High of 56. Wind: SW 7-12.

Wednesday

Sunny, breezy and colder. High of 40. Wind: N 10-20.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 43. Wind NE 5-10

