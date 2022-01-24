Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: A few clouds increase tonight before a mild Tuesday

Southwest winds will lift temperatures Tuesday ahead of next cold front
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mild weather returns Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. A few clouds will be in our skies, especially along the coast. Overnight lows Monday night will dip to near freezing, which is not as cold as recent nights. Tuesday’s highs will climb to the mid and upper 50s, making for a beautiful day despite some extra clouds.

A strong yet dry cold front will move in Tuesday night. Cold air will sit over the western part of our state as another coastal low forms Friday. If some of that cold air creeps eastward, we could be seeing another chance at wintry weather next weekend, however models are trending more towards rain Friday into Friday night and then ending as some flakes early Saturday. Keep your eyes on next Friday-Saturday as we track the evolution of that system.

Tonight

A few clouds increase late. Low of 32. Wind: SW 2-5

Tuesday

Party cloudy and mild. High of 56. Wind: SW 7-12.

Wednesday

Sunny, breezy and colder. High of 40. Wind: N 10-20.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 43. Wind NE 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say teen-involved fatal shooting was an isolated incident
Church services canceled in eastern NC
Bland | King | Parker
Store cameras help nab stolen surveillance camera suspects
NC-based soldiers face court martial related to death

Latest News

Eastern North Carolina road conditions
ENC road conditions improve after icy weekend
trash
Onslow County closing four trash collection sites
The site of the incoming Hilton hotel on Evans Street in uptown Greenville
Hotel in uptown Greenville to have groundbreaking ceremony
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation