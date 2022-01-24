Onslow County closing four trash collection sites

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County officials say four lesser-used trash collection sites are closing so that resources can be moved to more frequently used sites.

Officials say the revenue brought in from the sites did not support the cost of operating them.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners made the decision to close the Hubert, Belgrade, Richlands, and Nine Mile sites. County officials say trash sites are located around the county so residents who do not use city/town or private pickup services can have convenient sites other than the county landfill to drop off their trash/recycling.

Here are the county’s recommendations for each closure:

Residents who used the Hubert site are encouraged to use the Midway Park site, Swansboro site, or the main landfill after the Hubert site closes on April 4th, 2022.

Those who used the Belgrade site should consider using the Silverdale site, Ramsey Road site, or the main landfill after the Belgrade site closes on April 5th, 2022.

Residents who used the Richlands site are encouraged to use the Ramsey Road site or the main landfill after the Richlands site closes on April 6th, 2022.

Those who used the Nine Mile site should consider using the Verona site or the main landfill site after the Nine Mile site closes on April 7th, 2022.

Onslow County says the staff from each closing site will be assigned hours at other sites and some of the equipment will be reassigned. Leases on private property will end. Signs will be posted at the sites being closed and directions will be provided for alternates.

Residents can find out more by calling 910-989-2107.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.