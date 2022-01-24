Advertisement

Man arrested in Pamlico County for breaking and enterings, thefts

Ernest Conway
Ernest Conway(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man was arrested last Friday for several breaking and enterings and thefts at businesses in the area.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Ernest Conway, of Oriental, has been charged with six counts of breaking and entering, five counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and six counts of injury to real property.

Deputies say over the past several months since November, businesses in Bayboro, Arapahoe, and Oriental reported breaking and enterings and thefts of cash and merchandise worth about $1,500.

Conway was jailed under a $150,000 bond.

