Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and milder air melt away snow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dry air over Eastern NC is providing a bright sky of sunshine and slighly warmer weather. Highs will reach the upper 40s Monday afternoon which will melt away much of the snow cover. Breezes will be light.

A strong yet dry cold front will move in late Tuesday. Temps ahead of the front will jump to the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon followed by a drop to the upper 30s by Wednesday. Cold air will sit over the western part of our state as another coastal low forms Thursday night into Friday. If some of that cold air creeps eastward, we could be seeing another chance at wintry weather next weekend, however models are trending more towards rain Friday into Friday night. Keep your eyes on next Friday-Saturday as we track the evolution of that system.

Monday

Sunny and milder. High 47. Wind: W 4-8.

Tuesday

Party cloudy and mild. High of 55. Wind: SW 7-12.

Wednesday

Sunny, breezy and colder. High of 39. Wind: N 10-20.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.