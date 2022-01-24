Hotel in uptown Greenville to have groundbreaking ceremony

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville will soon have a new tallest building.

The City of Greenville announced the Hilton Garden Inn will have its groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 26th at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at 419 Evans Street, the location of the new hotel and the old location of the Cinnamon Indian Cuisine building. The hotel’s website says the hotel will be opening the summer of 2023.

The Hilton Garden Inn is to stretch eight stories high, hold 101 rooms, and of course, be within walking distance to East Carolina University’s campus.

ECU Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers says of the project, “The addition of this new hotel in the Uptown district, with close proximity to ECU, is yet another example of leveraging our local assets to attract new investments. Providing high-quality local accommodations only enhances our position as an attractive destination.”

Mayor P.J. Connelly echoed the sentiment.

“We are thrilled to see this hotel construction getting underway. As we continue to make strides in the development of the Uptown District, the addition of a hotel is the next step in continuing our positive trajectory by providing accommodations in the heart of our center city.”

