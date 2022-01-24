Governor, Attorney General call on Supreme Court to overturn voting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Top Democratic leaders are calling on North Carolina’s Supreme Court to overturn the contested Republican-drawn voting maps.

Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein joined the criticism of voter rights groups from across the nation, saying the maps were unfairly drawn to favor the GOP.

Several groups have also said the maps discriminate against minority voters.

Cooper and Stein said in their amicus brief,

Our constitution is premised on the principle that all political power is derived from the people and founded upon their will only. When districts are drawn to further the interests of one party, however, power does not derive from the people, but rather from incumbent legislators who need not be responsive to the will of the people

Although Republican lawmakers did not respond to requests for comments, their legal team has repeatedly called the maps fair and constitutional.

During closing arguments, Attorney Phil Strach said,

“The plaintiffs have failed to answer the key question that vexes all courts struggling with partisan gerrymandering claims: what is the line between permissible and impermissible partisan considerations when drawing a map? The fact is that is an unanswerable question, unless the courts try to answer it with brute force alone.

A number of other amicus briefs calling on the court to overturn the voting maps were filed Friday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.