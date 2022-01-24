Advertisement

Flying sausages lead dog missing for days to safety

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When all else failed, rescuers in England used ingenuity, technology and cured meats to lead a stranded dog to safety.

Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner Jan. 13 and was stranded in the mudflats of Hampshire, England. Officials were worried about the threat of a rising tide, but the spooked dog wouldn’t cooperate with rescuers.

After two days, rescuers were out of options. As a last resort, “Operation Sausage Salvation” was born.

Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner and was stranded in the mudflats of...
Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner and was stranded in the mudflats of Hampshire, England. After two days, rescuers managed to lure her to safety using sausages tied to drones.(Source: Denmead Drone Search and Rescue via CNN)

A sausage was tied to a drone, which then hovered over Millie’s position. The tantalizing treat lured the stubborn – and hungry – dog nearly 1,000 feet to safety.

Millie’s owners were relieved to have her back.

Rescuers said the sausage idea was crazy, but they’d definitely use it again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say teen-involved fatal shooting was an isolated incident
Church services canceled in eastern NC
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine set to greet us again Monday
NC-based soldiers face court martial related to death
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Man in hospital following Rocky Mount stabbing

Latest News

Four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party...
'We won't tolerate this': Activist speaks after 4 killed at Calif. birthday party
Volunteers rescued a runaway dog from dangerous mudflats by luring her to safety with sausages...
Take a look: Drone with sausage on string saves stranded dog
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
The victim’s widow says she’s glad to know the person believed to be responsible for her...
Man accused of fatally shooting father after argument outside Chuck E. Cheese