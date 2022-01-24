ENC road conditions improve after icy weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol in North Carolina has been surveying road conditions since the winter storm hit this past weekend.

Sgt. Brad Taylor says the roads in Eastern Carolina are looking fairly good, but some places still have the potential to be dangerous.

“There are some isolated areas up to the northern areas of Eastern North Carolina that do have some melt that came back onto the roadways last night. We did have some black ice, but most of that’s been treated. The overpasses are mostly clear for the most part, but there are some places that could have some melt that runs off and it does get down below freezing, there could be potential for black ice again tonight.”

Taylor adds that Highway Patrol did not see a significant number of crashes in Eastern Carolina last weekend. He believes most people heeded warnings and stayed home and off the highways.

