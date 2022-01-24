Advertisement

ENC road conditions improve after icy weekend

Eastern North Carolina road conditions
Eastern North Carolina road conditions(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol in North Carolina has been surveying road conditions since the winter storm hit this past weekend.

Sgt. Brad Taylor says the roads in Eastern Carolina are looking fairly good, but some places still have the potential to be dangerous.

Taylor adds that Highway Patrol did not see a significant number of crashes in Eastern Carolina last weekend. He believes most people heeded warnings and stayed home and off the highways.

