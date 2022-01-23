Teen killed in early morning Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A 17-year-old was killed in an early morning shooting in Rocky Mount Sunday.

Rocky Mount police say they got the shooting with injury call around 3:10 a.m. at the 2300th block of Hurt Drive.

When officers got there they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Nash Health Care for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411.

