Pitt County families share in the snow day fun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many Pitt County residents tool to an infamous sledding hill on 5th Street to spend a snow day with the family.

“When we heard we were going snowboarding, we really wanted it because we just love it,” said Jacob Oliver, bundled up in snow pants.

His sister, Isabella, added, “We brought a pool floatie. That just popped a couple of minutes ago. And we brought a couple of bougie boards.”

All of these toys had a purpose, taking the Oliver siblings down the hill as fast as possible.

Across the way, Jakob Jensen was prepping for a self-acclaimed world record: a “quadruple-decker dad sled down the hill.”

After wiping out with his pals he said, “We brought the kids out here and we thought well we can’t let them have all the fun. The dads and the moms have got to get in on all the action.”

Anything can be a sled on this hill when you use your imagination.

“We don’t actually have one of those real circular sleds,” said Isabella Oliver, “but I think a bougie board works best, especially if you have a slick path like the ones that we’ve been making.”

Slick paths are great for sledding, but not for driving. If you need to travel to reach your family fun site, drive the roads slowly and carefully.

