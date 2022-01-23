Man in hospital following Rocky Mount stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -One man is in the hospital after being stabbed in a domestic situation.

According to the Rocky Mount police department, around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night officers found a 45 year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. Police say they do not know his condition at this time.

The investigation revealed the stabbing happened during a domestic incident around the 200th block of Ashland Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount police department at (252) 972-1411.

