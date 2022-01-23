Advertisement

Man in hospital following Rocky Mount stabbing

Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -One man is in the hospital after being stabbed in a domestic situation.

According to the Rocky Mount police department, around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night officers found a 45 year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. Police say they do not know his condition at this time.

The investigation revealed the stabbing happened during a domestic incident around the 200th block of Ashland Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount police department at (252) 972-1411.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Snow melts away as temps return to the 40s
Church services canceled in eastern NC
RDU airport
Sheriff: Plane slides off runway at RDU Airport
U.S. 17 bypass in Jacksonville closed
Winter, 2022 - Greenville. Photo by Vikki Grady via carolinacamera.tv
Share your snow photos and video

Latest News

Church services canceled in eastern NC
NCEL 01-22-22
NCEL 01-22-22
Powerball 01-22-22
NC-based soldiers face court martial related to death