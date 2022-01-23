ECU classes to resume Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will be back on their normal schedule Monday after the university called off class Friday due to winter weather.

According to the university, normal operations and class schedules will start at 6 a.m.

ECU says staff have worked to clear parking lots and sidewalks, but caution some icy patches remain.

The university encourages students and staff to be cautious in shady and icy areas.

ECU Physicians clinics will also operate on their normal schedule Monday too.

