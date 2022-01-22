Advertisement

The science behind winter precipitation

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow all fall across ENC
By Star Derry
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today on radar we saw a whole mixture of colors indicating a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. So what happens that makes the difference in precipitation type?

Precipitation all falls from a cloud. When the cloud is cold enough, a snowflake will form. Now if the journey from the cloud to the ground is full of below freezing air, that snowflake will stay frozen all the way to the ground. If on the snowflake’s fall to the ground it falls through warmer air, it can melt. If that melted snowflake then encounters freezing air again, it will refreeze into a little ice pellet and pile up as sleet.

If a raindrop is falling through the above freezing sky but hits a surface ( such as a metal grill or a sidewalk ) that is below freezing, it will turn to ice and officially be called “freezing rain”. When freezing rain causes an icy buildup, we can end up with power outages because the ice weighs down the power lines.

