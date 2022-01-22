Advertisement

Power restored to Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members

Real-time outage information for Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative as of 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Real-time outage information for Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative as of 4 p.m. on Saturday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Power was restored on Saturday to the more than 1,800 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members who were without power at the height of the storm.

Crews began responding Friday evening and worked through the night and much of the day Saturday, according to CCEC.

“The primary cause of these outages were limbs and trees that fell onto lines,” CCEC said. “During storms, we do everything that we can to minimize disruptions while keeping members informed and safe. Even though Winter Storm Jasper has exited our area, the weight of ice on the trees could lead to more outages. Our crews remain ready to address any additional outages that occur.”

Real-time outage information can be found here. CCEC said members are urged to check the outage map before calling to report an outage.

CCEC said road conditions remain unsafe in many areas and drivers are urged to use caution if they must be on the roads.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Friday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Friday sets stage for significant snow and ice tonight
Police said two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center Friday morning.
Man stabbed, woman assaulted in Greenville domestic case
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified
Traffic Alert
Neuse River Bridge closed
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight

Latest News

Church services canceled in eastern NC
Power lines
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative crews work to restore power following winter storm
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
Duke Energy crews restoring power across Carolinas Saturday
Traffic Alert
NCDOT reopens Neuse River Bridge