Power restored to Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Power was restored on Saturday to the more than 1,800 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members who were without power at the height of the storm.

Crews began responding Friday evening and worked through the night and much of the day Saturday, according to CCEC.

“The primary cause of these outages were limbs and trees that fell onto lines,” CCEC said. “During storms, we do everything that we can to minimize disruptions while keeping members informed and safe. Even though Winter Storm Jasper has exited our area, the weight of ice on the trees could lead to more outages. Our crews remain ready to address any additional outages that occur.”

Real-time outage information can be found here. CCEC said members are urged to check the outage map before calling to report an outage.

CCEC said road conditions remain unsafe in many areas and drivers are urged to use caution if they must be on the roads.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.