Pitt County: Rain and sleet hit roads before snow

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the winter weather hits Eastern North Carolina, crews continue to spread brine on roads around the clock.

The first round of weather on Thursday night and Friday morning and afternoon brought a mixture of sleet and rain.

As of 8:00 p.m. Friday, a majority of Pitt County is seeing a mixture of sleet and snow. Overnight, WITN meteorologists predict snowfall for northern counties and a sleet/rain event for the southeastern viewing areas.

The City of Greenville’s street superintendent, Gentry Coward, revealed crews treated roads with an extra coating of brine throughout Friday.

“We’ve been pretreating all the roads again. All the main roads, bridges, and hills.”

Coward says the Greenville Public Works Dsometimeepartment will have a daytime crew (7 a.m-7 p.m.) and a night crew (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) monitoring roads conditions.

“We’re looking to have snow through about 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. in the morning. We’re hoping to have another crew come in the morning and hopefully have everything cleared by tomorrow afternoon some time. We don’t think this’ll be too big of a major event for us.”

Gentry warns all Pitt County residents to avoid driving from Friday night through Saturday morning. If you do find yourself in a situation that you must drive: be cautious, drive slow and stay out of the way of snowplow trucks.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.