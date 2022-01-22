Advertisement

Pitt County: Rain and sleet hit roads before snow

By Justin Lundy
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the winter weather hits Eastern North Carolina, crews continue to spread brine on roads around the clock.

The first round of weather on Thursday night and Friday morning and afternoon brought a mixture of sleet and rain.

As of 8:00 p.m. Friday, a majority of Pitt County is seeing a mixture of sleet and snow. Overnight, WITN meteorologists predict snowfall for northern counties and a sleet/rain event for the southeastern viewing areas.

The City of Greenville’s street superintendent, Gentry Coward, revealed crews treated roads with an extra coating of brine throughout Friday.

Coward says the Greenville Public Works Dsometimeepartment will have a daytime crew (7 a.m-7 p.m.) and a night crew (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) monitoring roads conditions.

Gentry warns all Pitt County residents to avoid driving from Friday night through Saturday morning. If you do find yourself in a situation that you must drive: be cautious, drive slow and stay out of the way of snowplow trucks.

