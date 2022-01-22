Advertisement

NCEL 01-21-2022

NCEL 01-21-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Friday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Friday sets stage for significant snow and ice tonight
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified
Police said two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center Friday morning.
Man stabbed, woman assaulted in Greenville domestic case
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

Latest News

NCEL Drawing for 1-21-2022
Tracking winter weather in ENC
Tracking winter weather in ENC
Neuse River Bridge closed
Mega Millions for 1-21-2022